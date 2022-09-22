Two Gamecock Defenders Out Vs. Charlotte

The Gamecocks were relatively healthy coming into their matchup against Charlotte, but head coach Shane Beamer ruled two key South Carolina defenders out of action.

Beamer broke the news during his Thursday call-in show. He said the team hopes to return several other impact players this Saturday but will continue monitoring their status in the lead-up to kickoff.

South Carolina Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) OUT - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction. He will miss his fourth consecutive game this weekend.

Darius Rush, CB (Hamstring) OUT - Rush dealt with a hamstring issue against Georgia and ultimately left the contest. He will miss his first game against Charlotte.

