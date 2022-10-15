Bye Week Observations: Things To Watch

Football is a copycat sport; coaches see successful models and implement concepts into their own system. There's no shame in that, as it encourages change and evolution while pushing the game forward.

Coaches often use bye weeks as opportunities to survey the landscape and assess things other teams are doing. They may find a coaching style, player archetype, or odd wrinkle that they prefer and intend to install.

South Carolina (4-2) is far from perfect and could stand a tune-up. The coaching staff is attempting to redefine their strengths, but the best strategy may be to take outside examples.

How Does Todd Monken Call Plays?

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is one of the hottest names in the sport. He has revolutionized Georgia's offense, taking a run-first juggernaut and transforming them into a viable passing team.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett plays a significant role in his success, and Monken does a fantastic job tailoring game plans to Bennett's strengths. Monken understands that No. 13 gives them the best chance to win, so his job is to make Bennett comfortable.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is trying to do the same thing with quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler has all the talent in the world but needs an effective play-caller to unlock his true potential.

Alabama's Eye Discipline

South Carolina's linebackers struggle with eye discipline. They made huge improvements against Kentucky but still have a ways to go before becoming a viable unit.

Alabama does a great job coaching their linebackers to be disciplined. You get a full spectrum here, as, in the past few years, the Crimson Tide have had inadequate eye discipline in games.

Therefore, if that trend reveals itself, you can learn how to coach it. If the linebackers play well, you can dissect their actions and help incorporate them into your practice plans.

How Does LSU Manipulate Their Defensive Fronts?

LSU and South Carolina have dealt with major injuries on their defensive line this year. Nonetheless, they run similar schemes and have found success against most of their competition this season.

The critical difference is that South Carolina hasn't faced a legitimate Power-5 line. Kentucky's unit was lackluster, to put it lightly. Meanwhile, LSU continues to pump out high-caliber defensive linemen, all of whom produce.

Neither school has an elite athlete on the edge. Everything is built between the tackles, from the B-gap in. Both run team pass rushes that keep opposing quarterbacks in the pocket and force them into tough throws.

