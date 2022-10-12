Linebackers Rise To The Occasion

Kentucky was without star quarterback Will Levis against South Carolina. They resorted to backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron, a talented but inexperienced player. Sheron had not thrown a collegiate pass coming into action, meaning the Wildcats had to acclimate him to college football.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello does an excellent job scheming up plays for the Wildcats. They have apparent limits outside the quarterback but still manipulate defenses pre-snap to make these more manageable for the man under center.

Scangarello typically runs condensed formations with multiple tight ends, forcing the defense to play tight. They run the ball numerous times before splitting a few receivers out, still standing with five down linemen and two tight ends.

They use run concepts out of these looks to force linebackers into the box. Young linebackers often play with poor eye discipline, leading them near the line of scrimmage and vacating the middle of the field.

These concepts free up space for easy throws. Kentucky attempted to get South Carolina's linebackers to bite, but they played well the entire afternoon. Inside linebackers Brad Johnson, Gilber Edmond, Stone Blanton, and Sherrod Greene each made impact plays to swing the game.

Who Shined?

Johnson made the most notable leap. He was the biggest question mark ahead of the Kentucky game, as he got caught up in trash near the line of scrimmage against Charlotte and South Carolina State.

Against Kentucky, Johnson played patiently, allowed things to develop before him, and stayed disciplined. He focused on moving laterally instead of vertically, allowing him to watch the play develop and then attack.

Greene also made a significant impact. He logged twelve tackles and a tackle for loss against the Wildcats, routinely disrupting the run game. They brought him in as a situational run-stopper and generally went to Blanton on passing downs.

South Carolina expected growth from their linebackers, but the immediate returns were shocking. Few expected a quick change, but they raised the standard and were a large reason why the Gamecocks walked away from Kroger Field with a win.

The linebackers were the weakest part of the front seven, occasionally lapsing in the passing game and allowing completions over the middle of the field. Kentucky didn't dial anything up for Sheron, making his job much harder. The Wildcats became one-dimensional and left points on the board without downfield throws.

