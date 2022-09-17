Cam Smith Out Against Georgia

According to Jordan Reid of ESPN, South Carolina will be without a top corner in Cam Smith this week. Smith was questionable with a concussion, but ultimately the Gamecocks decided to hold him out of action.

Smith is a high-profile NFL prospect, garnering potential first-round buzz ahead of this season. He was a preseason second-team All-SEC defender, making this a massive loss against one of college football's best offenses.

South Carolina will also be without wideout Corey Rucker, who is still dealing with a foot injury suffered during preseason camps.

Pregame Story Lines

South Carolina Football Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) OUT - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Concussion) OUT- Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

How to watch Georgia @ South Carolina

Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.

Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Game time: 12:00 pm ET

12:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

