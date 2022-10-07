Young Defenders Forced To Grow Up

South Carolina field a young lineup, starting several true freshmen in impact roles. Things were difficult initially, but the past two weeks have acted as a safety net for them.

However, Kentucky is too apt not to attack those young players. The Wildcats know they struggle to create explosive runs, primarily because of their offensive line limitations. If running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. isn't breaking tackles, they aren't getting long runs.

It's safe to assume that Kentucky showed them tape of South Carolina's linebackers overplaying their keys when they get into film this week. Their coaches likely believe they can get young linebackers like Bam Martin-Scott, Stone Blanton, and Brad Johnson to jump at first sight of a run.

Similarly, safety Nick Emmanwori will be making his fourth career start. Emmanwori leads the conference in tackles but still makes undisciplined mistakes that remind you he is still a freshman.

South Carolina's coaching staff could hide these deficiencies against Charlotte and South Carolina State, but Kentucky will go hunting for them early and often. Defensive coordinator Clayton White understands this and harped on how they expect their young players to continue growing.

"The main thing is just technique and fundamentals. Even though the first week we threw those young guys out there, their footwork was all over the place, their stances, their eyes were all over the place. The past few weeks, we've kind of harped on in order for us to even have a chance, we have to get lined up correctly; knees got to be bent, our eyes got to be in the right spot, we have to react the correct way."

These young defenders flash occasionally. Emmanwori plays hard and has become an impact defender, but others have made splash plays. Blanton faked a rush against South Carolina State before backpedaling and tipping a pass that was intercepted.

Each player has several examples of high-level moments, but ironing out the ugly is the challenge. SEC football is about how consistent you are; anyone can string a good series together, but what about a quarter? A half? Three months?

These are the questions that South Carolina faces right now, and the answers partly hinge on the development of their young defensive starters. They had time at the beginning of the season as they were still preparing for their big moment. However, that big moment is finally upon us, and it's time to grow up.

