Kentucky's Offensive Line Has Major Deficiencies

Fans hold Kentucky's offensive line in high esteem, referring to them as a "gritty" team that pounds between the tackles. While the midwest, blue-collar attitude fits the state, it doesn't mesh with what this team does well.

Head coach Mark Stoops said as much when he referred to his team as a drop-back passing offense. That sentiment rings true, as quarterback Will Levis is a gifted thrower that often elevates his offensive personnel.

Nonetheless, the offensive line has been a limiting factor thus far. They routinely mess up simple concepts and have hindered Kentucky's offensive capabilities. Levis' talent and the speed at receiver would make you think they are an explosive offense, but they can't develop anything downfield.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello brings diverse concepts that free up playmakers despite the limitations up front. Scangarello spent time in San Francisco with NFL wunderkind Kyle Shanahan, who knows how to scheme around offensive deficiencies.

The scheme and quarterback are exceptional, but the collective group has underachieved. Kentucky averages 26.8 points per game while facing a relatively easy schedule thus far. Ole Miss posed their first real defensive challenge, and the Wildcats mustered nineteen points.

Reading What's In Front

Kentucky doesn't have a talent deficiency in the trenches. They line up five SEC-sized offensive linemen that have pedigree and experience but can't execute. The group has poor eye discipline and routinely messes up simple protections.

These are day one install concepts that will have offensive line coaches irate. Levis has made plays despite no protection but suffers big hits every week. If the five up front held up longer, the Wildcats may be able to create a vertical passing game.

Alas, that isn't their reality. Kentucky works the boundary on passing plays, occasionally designing pass plays with run looks to stop defenders from occupying the middle of the field.

How South Carolina Matches Up

Kentucky's notable weaknesses lie in the interior. Their guard and center combination may be the worst in the conference; they either get beat because of poor positioning or lackluster technique, and the one constant thread is that they are always getting beat.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens has become the heartbeat of this South Carolina front. He finds ways to affect both phases with effort and leverage, which match up well against the Wildcats.

The Gamecocks don't have elite edge rushers that can bend the corner, which is a major sore spot against a team like Georgia. However, they are a between-the-tackles football team, meaning they should overpower Kentucky on Saturday.

