South Carolina Depth Chart Check - QB Room Looks Deep and Talented
The South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 offseason and spring time with plenty of talented signal callers inside their QB room. We take a look at where the depth chart stands.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have zero questions, for the second offseason, about who their starting quarterback will be entering the 2025 Season. QB, LaNorris Sellers led the Gamecocks to a (9-3) record in 2024 and enters offseason as one of the most highly-anticipated players in the country. The quarterback depth chart, however, has experienced several changes as of late.
South Carolina Depth Chart - QB Room is LOADED
Departures:
- Robby Ashford, Transfered to Wake Forest
- Davis Beville, Graduated
Additions:
- Air Noland, Transfered from Ohio State
- Cutter Woods, Signed from Westside HS
QB1 - LaNorris Sellers
Sellers is currently +2000 odds to win the Heisman in 2025 behind several other quarterbacks. He was an explosive play waiting to happen during the 2024 season, what South Carolina needs from him in 2025 is a new level of consistency as well as an ability to protect the football. It wasn't carelessness with his arm that cost the Gamecocks possessions, after all, Sellers only threw (7) interceptions as a first-year starter. It's the fumbling of the football that he's got to rid himself of in 2025.
QB2 - Air Noland
You would imagine South Carolina won't be entering the season with freshman signee Cutter Woods as the backup, it's likely going to be Noland whom they added out of the portal this offseason. Nolan is a left-hander who excels with accuracy and ball placement. He hails from Langston Hughes High School out of Metro Atlanta, Georgia. He's not exactly the athlete that Sellers is, he won't be adding any type of dynamic with his legs as a runner but he's more than athletic enough to extend plays.
QB3 - Cutter Woods
The freshman signee from Westside High School in Anderson, South Carolina where he led the team to their first-ever state title in 2023. completed 220 of 317 passes (69.4 pct.) for 3,915 yards with 42 TD and 8 INT… ran for 345 yards with 5 TD while averaging 6.8 yards per carry… posted a 10-3 record as a junior in 2022 at Westside… completed 180 of 264 passes (68.2 pct.) for 3,013 yards with 28 TD and 5 INT… also ran for 232 yards and 4 TD while averaging 4.7 yards per carry… played as a freshman at Eastside in 2021… completed 80 of 155 passes (51.6 pct.) for 827 yards with 7 TD
