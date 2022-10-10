South Carolina Earns Several Ranked Votes

South Carolina's win over Kentucky put them into a different classification. They now have a three-game win streak and a top-25 win on their resume, something few schools can say.

There are three college football polls; the Associated Press, USA Today Coaches Poll, and the College Football Playoff Poll. Ultimately, only the CFP Poll matters, but the first two indicate where teams stand nationally.

The Gamecocks received twenty-one votes in the coaches' poll, placing them as the No. 32 team in the country. They received twelve votes in the Associated Press Poll, making them the No. 35 team.

It isn't surprising they received more votes in the coaches' poll. Head coach Shane Beamer is widely respected in coaching circles, and his peers give him due credit after a monumental win.

South Carolina has a bye this week, so they likely won't make any significant moves. However, they should be favorites in their next three games, so they may eventually climb inside the top 25. The Gamecocks take on Texas A&M, Missouri, and Vanderbilt before delving into more difficult games against ranked opponents.

