Recruits React To South Carolina's Win

Head coach Shane Beamer made waves on Saturday night. He accomplished several bucket list items, salvaged South Carolina's season, and put an old rivalry to bed.

Additionally, he impressed several on-looking recruits. South Carolina is trending upwards on the trail, hauling in some big-time players. They are after several big-name targets, and Saturday's win exemplifies where this program is going.

Recruits took to social media following the game to express their satisfaction. Many loved the viral video of Beamer donning shades, a subtle jab at Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops, who mocked Beamer's sunglasses over the offseason.

Quarterback commit Dante Reno led the charge, immediately exclaiming that he couldn't wait to arrive in Columbia and play for Beamer. Reno is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the country and decided early on South Carolina was his home.

Linebacker commit Grayson Howard continued the Beamer praise, this time with an even more emphatic endorsement. Howard is one of the most vocal recruits in the nation, often expressing his love for the Gamecocks and Beamer.

Defensive back commit Cameron Upshaw Jr. took in on the phone, live-tweeting the action and interacting with some fans on social media. Upshaw noted the importance of the moment, even proclaiming the Gamecocks should become ranked.

We aren't into like watching, but even small things can provide insight into recruitment. Edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor liked Howard's post, which can just be a teenager interacting with a friend. However, it's clear Harbor at least enjoys his time interacting with Beamer.

Several other recruits had things to say; many Gamecock commits noted the win while including subliminal messages to other recruits. Things may continue to heat up in Columbia, but only time will tell.

