Skip to main content

WATCH: Beamer Gets Last Laugh On Mark Stoops

Mark Stoops took a shot at Shane Beamer back at SEC Media Days, and the Gamecocks head man showed that he didn't forget the verbal jab.

There's a saying as old as time: what goes around comes around. The phrase is rooted in humility and being conscious of the fact that you shouldn't ever poke fun at another person's situation, the way they act, or anything of the matter, because, eventually, life will find a way to remind you that you aren't above that individual.

Despite claiming that he was a coach who stayed in his lane when he had a spat with Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari back in August, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops made a comment back at SEC Media Days that was a clear message about how head coach Shane Beamer has tried to build his culture at South Carolina. This seemingly hypocritical statement poured a little extra gas onto the fires of hatred between the Gamecocks and Wildcats' fanbases.

South Carolina would go on to win this year's contest 24-14 as Kentucky played without starting quarterback Will Levis but had a hard time stopping the Gamecocks in the 3rd quarter and could not keep backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron upright. With the victory, coach Beamer addressed the team in the locker room and gave the team a moment that encompassed how the Gamecocks felt about this win, full of swag.

Note to self; it seems like "stupid sunglasses and dancing" aren't a bad way to try and build a culture of having fun when it comes to coaching college-aged kids.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Screen Shot 2022-10-09 at 2.03.30 AM
Football

WATCH: Beamer Gets Last Laugh On Mark Stoops

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19201939
Football

Kentucky Win Defines South Carolina's Rebuild

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19201946
Football

REACTION: South Carolina Wins Rock Fight

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19201951
Football

South Carolina Vs. Kentucky: The Halftime Report

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19021040
Football

Devonni Reed OUT Against Kentucky

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17455653
Football

Final South Carolina Injury Report

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8129
Football

The Kaiya Sheron Notebook

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19142434
Football

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Kentucky

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19156869
Football

Will Levis OUT Against South Carolina

By Evan Crowell