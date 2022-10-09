WATCH: Beamer Gets Last Laugh On Mark Stoops

There's a saying as old as time: what goes around comes around. The phrase is rooted in humility and being conscious of the fact that you shouldn't ever poke fun at another person's situation, the way they act, or anything of the matter, because, eventually, life will find a way to remind you that you aren't above that individual.

Despite claiming that he was a coach who stayed in his lane when he had a spat with Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari back in August, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops made a comment back at SEC Media Days that was a clear message about how head coach Shane Beamer has tried to build his culture at South Carolina. This seemingly hypocritical statement poured a little extra gas onto the fires of hatred between the Gamecocks and Wildcats' fanbases.

South Carolina would go on to win this year's contest 24-14 as Kentucky played without starting quarterback Will Levis but had a hard time stopping the Gamecocks in the 3rd quarter and could not keep backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron upright. With the victory, coach Beamer addressed the team in the locker room and gave the team a moment that encompassed how the Gamecocks felt about this win, full of swag.

Note to self; it seems like "stupid sunglasses and dancing" aren't a bad way to try and build a culture of having fun when it comes to coaching college-aged kids.

