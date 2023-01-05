Skip to main content

South Carolina Emerging as Prominent Recruiting Brand

Constantly this offseason, South Carolina has been mentioned in numerous top prospects shortened recruiting lists, a sign of new times.

Over the past three years, South Carolina's recruiting class ranks have jumped each year significantly. In addition to landing some of the most elite prospects in high school football, South Carolina is consistently listed in the shortened lists recruits offer as they near their official announcement. 

This new trend indicates a shift in recruiting, which has thrust South Carolina into an elite group of college football programs.

If one thing has been evident over the past few years, head coach Shane Beamer and the rest of the coaching staff are dedicated to recruiting and landing America's finest. Whether it is Beamer climbing a tree on FaceTime or the entirety of the coaching staff making an in-home visit with a recruit, the efforts to entice these young stars are already paying dividends.

Recruits notice everything a coaching staff presents a player, and these prospects seem to enjoy what they see from South Carolina. Traditionally, recruits shorten their lists, and only teams like Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and other schools of that caliber seem to remain. This is no longer the case, as we continuously see top recruits give South Carolina unprecedented attention to the program.

Though South Carolina isn't necessarily landing every top prospect that has narrowed their list, the fact that the Gamecocks even remain in most lists is genuinely remarkable. If all continues, South Carolina should dominate the hunt for five stars along with the best programs in the country.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Shane Beamer
Football

South Carolina Emerging as Prominent Recruiting Brand

By Christian Dart
Nick Emmanwori
Football

Nick Emmanwori Named Freshman All-American By ESPN

By Andrew Lyon
Josiah Thompson
Recruiting

Josiah Thompson Names South Carolina His Leader

By Andrew Lyon
Nyckoles Harbor
Football

Nyckoles Harbor Cuts Recruitment Down to Top Five Schools

By Christian Dart
Sidney Fugar
Recruiting

Portal Offensive Lineman Sidney Fugar Sets Visit

By Andrew Lyon
dawn staly
Basketball

Way-Too-Early UConn Preview

By Arvon Bacon
Shi Smith
Football

NFL Week Seventeen: Gamecocks in the League

By Christian Dart
8F4C8C3D-37CA-4425-B7D2-854A2912CA65
Recruiting

LOOK: Desmond Umeozulu Forces Fumble In Under Armour All-America Game

By Andrew Lyon
82ABE8F1-9EA9-4E5F-AC4B-DE80063DF2A7
Recruiting

LOOK: Nyckoles Harbor Part of Explosive Passing Play

By Andrew Lyon