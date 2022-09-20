South Carolina's 2023 Schedule Released

The South Carolina Gamecocks have known who they would clash against for some time in their four non-conference games for 2023. Now they have discovered which SEC teams they'll face off against and when and where each game will take place.

The SEC schedule release for the 2023 football season was promoted and built up by the SEC Network leading up to the announcement Tuesday night and didn't disappoint in terms of intrigue.

September 2: vs. North Carolina (neutral site)



September 9: vs. Furman



September 16: @ Georgia



September 23: vs. Mississippi State



September 30: @ Tennessee



October 14: vs. Florida



October 21: @ Missouri



October 28: @ Texas A&M



November 4: vs. Jacksonville State



November 11: vs. Vanderbilt



November 18: vs. Kentucky



November 25: vs. Clemson

The South Carolina Gamecocks will have only four road games in 2023 because they'll be taking on North Carolina in a neutral site game in Week 1. People who follow college football say that the schedule can play a huge role in how many wins and losses a team accumulates in one season, so it'll be interesting to see how Shane Beamer and Co. handle this slate.

