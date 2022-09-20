South Carolina's 2023 Schedule Released
The South Carolina Gamecocks have known who they would clash against for some time in their four non-conference games for 2023. Now they have discovered which SEC teams they'll face off against and when and where each game will take place.
The SEC schedule release for the 2023 football season was promoted and built up by the SEC Network leading up to the announcement Tuesday night and didn't disappoint in terms of intrigue.
South Carolina's 2023 Football Schedule
- September 2: vs. North Carolina (neutral site)
- September 9: vs. Furman
- September 16: @ Georgia
- September 23: vs. Mississippi State
- September 30: @ Tennessee
- October 14: vs. Florida
- October 21: @ Missouri
- October 28: @ Texas A&M
- November 4: vs. Jacksonville State
- November 11: vs. Vanderbilt
- November 18: vs. Kentucky
- November 25: vs. Clemson
The South Carolina Gamecocks will have only four road games in 2023 because they'll be taking on North Carolina in a neutral site game in Week 1. People who follow college football say that the schedule can play a huge role in how many wins and losses a team accumulates in one season, so it'll be interesting to see how Shane Beamer and Co. handle this slate.
