Questions For Spencer Rattler

When South Carolina acquired quarterback Spencer Rattler via the transfer portal, fans imagined a different reality than the present. Rattler has struggled in his first three starts with the Gamecocks, often limiting their potential.

The talent is undeniable; his arm talent and football acumen are among college football's elite. When he is working through progressions and trusting his eyes, you would be hard-pressed to find someone better than Rattler.

However, those moments are few and far between. His NFL stock has plummeted because he continues to make the same mistakes, and inconsistencies could place a ceiling on his career.

Talent Can't Take You Everywhere

The gifted are always given the benefit of the doubt. Rattler has been able to get by on physical gifts since high school, but college is an entirely different animal. Defenders capitalize on mechanical inconsistencies, something that has plagued Rattler.

Throws off the back foot are a mainstay with Rattler. He avoids pressure by muscling balls into windows without establishing a solid base. While that prevents sacks, it also creates a broad spectrum of potential outcomes, as these throws are rarely on target.

Few players can replicate what NFL legend Aaron Rodgers does. Young quarterbacks see Rodgers throw with his feet unanchored and think they can make the same throws; they would save themselves a lot of time and turnovers if they accepted that they can't.

Why Don't You Trust Your Offensive Line?

Rattler has firmly backed his offensive line on social media and in press conferences, and for good reason. This group continues to improve every week, even if they still struggle with some basic installation concepts.

However, Rattler's play on the field suggests a quarterback that doesn't believe in his protection. He bails out of the pocket before he needs to, creating chaos and ruining chances to throw in rhythm.

South Carolina's offensive line isn't full of world beaters, but they held up against Georgia for three seconds on average in pass protection. That's enough time to make throws from within the pocket, which he refuses to do.

Take Command Of The Offense

Rattler often appears hesitant to take the reins. He is the quarterback, which entails more than just dropping back and throwing the ball. Quarterbacks ensure their group is in the right call with the proper protection on every snap.

The Gamecocks have been out of position several times this year; whether that responsibility falls on the line or Rattler is irrelevant. He must communicate with every pre-snap to keep things moving efficiently, something Beamer trusts him to do.

It has never been a matter of ability or talent with Rattler. He has all the answers to the test, but he doesn't always use them. The Gamecocks are entering a new portion of their season, and hopefully, he can find a wavelength that works for this offense.

