Recruiting Weekend Viewed As A Success

If there was one silver lining from this past weekend, South Carolina made significant ground with several top prospects on their board. One might ask: how could any player walk away impressed after the game?

The answer is quite simple; head coach Shane Beamer has built a winning atmosphere that players want to be a part of. While the on-field results don't match the process, America's best are beginning to notice.

Gamecocks Digest spoke with several recruits attending the Georgia game, all highly complementary about the staff. This pool included current commits and top prospects, encompassing a broad range of ages and talents.

The main story of the weekend was edge rusher Nyckoles Harbor, a Washington, D.C., product with otherworldly athleticism. Harbor aspires to be an Olympic track runner and has the speed to do so.

While we don't have direct intel on the situation, initial returns nationally seem positive. Harbor is currently deciding between South Carolina, Michigan, Georgia, USC, Miami, Maryland, and LSU.

Habor's positive feelings speak volumes about Beamer and this staff. They played their worst four quarters of football on Saturday and still managed to impress their top priority; few schools can do that.

The crowd at Williams-Brice stadium impressed every recruit we spoke to. Players were impressed with the turnout and loved the atmosphere, noting that few fanbases fill stadiums as South Carolina did.

Fans felt a broad range of emotions after the loss, mostly negative. While their anger is understandable, there was a game behind the game. Most of the players who will help the Gamecocks elevate their national standing weren't wearing garnet and block; they were standing in shorts and t-shirts on the sideline.

Several true freshmen played significant snaps and played well at that. Beamer showed recruits that if you come ready to work, there is room on the field for you in his program.

Where do the Gamecocks Go?

This weekend was viewed as a futures weekend. They hosted most of their 2023 commits but emphasized making the 2024 and 2025 prospects feel at home. Harbor drew most of their efforts, but they laid the groundwork for multiple essential players.

They have several months left with many of these prospects before anyone decides. Things must materialize on the field before many are willing to pull the trigger, but many recruits indicated they feel those changes are coming.

South Carolina has two weeks to regroup and correct some internal flaws. Then, they head into the meat of their SEC schedule, a brutal two months that alters the direction of this program.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.