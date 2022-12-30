Skip to main content

Get Up, It's Gameday!

South Carolina will take on Notre Dame in one of the biggest games of their season.

The closer. That's what head coach Shane Beamer has been since he arrived at South Carolina on the football field and the recruiting trail.

The Gamecocks are 4-2 against SEC teams in November since Beamer took over, including a program-defining win over Tennessee. Furthermore, they are coming off one of the biggest games for the program of the decade, defeating Clemson in Death Valley.

While the season can be marked as a success, work is still to be done. South Carolina faces Notre Dame later this afternoon in an intriguing challenge for both programs.

Several major powers have fallen during recent months, but these two teams are playing their best football of late. Beamer and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman are two young stars in coaching circles, making waves in their programs.

Neither team needs a victory, but momentum heading into the offseason is critical. South Carolina expects to leap over the hump next season and become a legitimate player in the SEC East, while the Fighting Irish has a standard of excellence to maintain.

Opt-outs are a topic of conversation. Several high-level players left each team for the NFL Draft, while others entered the transfer portal searching for new homes.

  • Isaiah Foskey, NFL
  • Michael Mayer, NFL
  • Cam Smith, NFL
  • Darius Rush, NFL
  • Zacch Pickens, NFL
  • Drew Pyne, TRANSFER
  • MarShawn Lloyd, TRANSFER
  • Jaheim Bell, TRANSFER
  • Austin Stogner, TRANSFER
  • Gilber Edmond, TRANSFER

These are just a few of the names that will not play on Friday. Nonetheless, each squad expects to execute and take care of business, which they expressed all week at the podium.

The Gator Bowl may ultimately come down to physicality. Multiple backups are getting opportunities, and their preparation and mental toughness will tell fans a lot about where both teams are going.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Shane Beamer
Football

Get Up, It's Gameday!

By Evan Crowell
Xavier Legette
Football

Xavier Legette Returning For 2023 Season

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19370480
Football

Antwane Wells Hints That NFL Decision Is Tied To Spencer Rattler

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19426910
Football

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

By Evan Crowell
Nick Emmanwori
Football

Beamer Ball Faces Biggest Challenge

By Andrew Lyon
DQ Smith
Football

Young Defensive Backs Ready For The Moment

By Andrew Lyon
Joshua Simon
Football

Joshua Simon Commits To South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
Nate Adkins
Football

Nate Adkins's Biggest Moment Comes In Final Game

By Evan Crowell
Marcus Freeman
Football

WATCH: Marcus Freeman Speaks With Media

By Evan Crowell