Joshua Simon Commits To South Carolina

South Carolina has dipped into the transfer portal for two tight ends already. Nick Elksnis and Trey Knox committed to the program within the last few week, and now they have added tight end Joshua Simon.

Simon played his first four seasons with Western Kentucky. He had a productive first two seasons with the team before suffering a knee injury in 2021 that sidelined him for the entire season.

However, he bounced back 18 catches for 258 yards, adding seven touchdowns. His career totals come in at 84 catches for 1,131 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Gamecocks lost tight ends Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell to the transfer portal. Furthermore, tight end Traevon Kenion retired from football, meaning South Carolina had to retool their entire room.

They brought in the aforementioned transfers and signed two from the high school ranks, Connor Cox and Reid Mikeska. The staff is also working on landing tight end Nyckoles Harbor, who will announce his decision in February.

Simon measures in at 6-4 240 lbs. He was a receiver coming out of high school but put on some weight in recent years to become an in-line tight end.

