Oluwatosin Babalade Recommits To South Carolina

Recruiting can be hectic. Offensive tackle Oluwatosin Babalade experienced this first-hand the past week after decommitting from South Carolina one week away from early national signing day.

Babalade was a long-time South Carolina pledge but decided he needed to reopen his recruitment. He flirted with Maryland, attending a basketball game with South Carolina target Nyckoles Harbor.

However, Babalade ultimately found his way back to Columbia. He announced on Tuesday that he would rejoin the class and become part of what South Carolina is building.

He is a massive man at 6-6 and 310 lbs. Babalade played his high school football for DeMatha Catholic High School, one of the top programs in the country. They routinely pump out P5 talent, and Babalade is the latest in a string of success stories.

Former Gamecock running back MarShawn Lloyd attended DeMatha. Lloyd entered the transfer portal after the season and is searching for a new home.

DeMatha has several other prospects that South Carolina is interested in. They are recruiting outside linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, one of the top 2025 defenders in the country.

