Latest Injury Report for South Carolina vs. Georgia

The old adage is when it rains, it pours, and for South Carolina, that seems to be the case right now with the number of injuries the team's dealing with.

On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Shane Beamer announced that five different players, all of whom are on South Carolina's two-deep on the depth chart, are questionable to play on Saturday versus Georgia.

“David Spaulding, Cam Smith, Corey Rucker, RJ Roderick and Alex Huntley are all questionable this week. Can’t say for sure that they’re all gonna play, can’t say for sure that they’re not as we sit here today. So we’ll see how practice goes for the rest of the week and hopefully we’ll have those guys on Saturday.”

It's certainly not the news Gamecock fans want to hear after the recent announcement that edge defender Jordan Strachan and middle linebacker Mohamed Kaba would miss the rest of the season after both of them tore an ACL in the Arkansas game.

The silver lining in this announcement, as Shane Beamer mentioned, is that all of these guys could wind up playing, but realistically speaking, when talking about this many players being banged up, there's a good chance at least a couple won't be able to go for arguably the toughest opponent the Gamecocks may play all season.

South Carolina Injury Report

RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.

Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.

Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.

Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.

David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

