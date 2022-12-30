Skip to main content

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

South Carolina is gearing up to take on Notre Dame, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with the latest news and information.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company are prepared for battle against Notre Dame. Two of the hottest college football programs will face off in Jacksonville, with the winner carrying a great deal of momentum into the offseason.

The Gamecocks' story has been well-documented. After stumbling out of the gates, they responded in November, finishing the month with two consecutive victories against top-ten opponents.

That success translated onto the recruiting trail, and they are one of the biggest risers in the sport. We will see if that momentum translates into a strong finish, as several key Gamecocks are out of action.

Both sides lost players to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, but such is life in modern college football. Each side seemed confident at the podium all week, and now it's time to see what they are made of. Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with all the latest on the afternoon affair.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

  • Gameday: Friday, December 30th, 2022.
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

Spencer Rattler
Football

LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

By SI Staff Report
Shane Beamer
Football

South Carolina Vs. Notre Dame: Final Thoughts

By Andrew Lyon
Dakereon Joyner
Football

Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

By SI Staff Report
Spencer Rattler
Football

Three Offensive Players To Watch

By Carver Partin
Lorenzo Styles
Football

Three Notre Dame Offensive Players To Watch

By Christian Dart
Vicari Swain
Football

WATCH: Vicari Swain Talks South Carolina Football

By Evan Crowell
Shane Beamer
Football

Get Up, It's Gameday!

By Evan Crowell
Xavier Legette
Football

Xavier Legette Returning For 2023 Season

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19370480
Football

Antwane Wells Hints That NFL Decision Is Tied To Spencer Rattler

By Evan Crowell