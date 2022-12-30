LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

Head coach Shane Beamer and company are prepared for battle against Notre Dame. Two of the hottest college football programs will face off in Jacksonville, with the winner carrying a great deal of momentum into the offseason.

The Gamecocks' story has been well-documented. After stumbling out of the gates, they responded in November, finishing the month with two consecutive victories against top-ten opponents.

That success translated onto the recruiting trail, and they are one of the biggest risers in the sport. We will see if that momentum translates into a strong finish, as several key Gamecocks are out of action.

Both sides lost players to the transfer portal and the NFL Draft, but such is life in modern college football. Each side seemed confident at the podium all week, and now it's time to see what they are made of. Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with all the latest on the afternoon affair.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

Gameday: Friday, December 30th, 2022.

Friday, December 30th, 2022. Game time: 3:30 pm ET

3:30 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

