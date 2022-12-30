Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame is one of the highest-profile bowls that is not a New Year's Six Game. They are two of the best teams in college football with two star head coaches.

Our staff at Gamecocks Digest sees a competitive football game that comes down to the fourth quarter. With both squads executing well lately, we should be in for an excellent football game.

Evan Crowell: South Carolina 28, Notre Dame 24

These two programs are evenly matched, in my opinion. Both are among the hottest teams in college football and played their best football in November, one of the most essential components of a good program.

South Carolina's offense has been their No. 1 performer the past two games despite the excellent special teams play. Quarterback Spencer Rattler looks like who we thought he was out of high school; an uber-talented, competitive player.

Ultimately, I believe South Carolina's player development wins out. Both squads will play backups due to opt-outs, and the Gamecocks have reportedly prepared their young players well.

Andrew Lyon: South Carolina 27, Notre Dame 24

This game will live up to every bit of the hype it possesses coming into today. When looking at how the Gamecocks matchup against the Irish offense, they’ll undoubtedly be challenged by the ground game.

With Gilber Edmond having entered the portal and Zacch Pickens opting out, they’ll need to count on some rotational players stepping up into a bigger role. For the Gamecocks offense, Spencer Rattler will need to establish an early rhythm with multiple new faces in the starting lineup, especially because MarShawn Lloyd is no longer with the Gamecocks.

I think the Gamecocks will slow down Notre Dame’s rushing attack enough, and combined with a diverse offensive game plan and some clutch kicks from Mitch Jeter, the Gamecocks will win a close one in Jacksonville.

