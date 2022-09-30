Spencer Rattler Is Getting More Comfortable

When you have an athlete who's so naturally gifted and skilled, like South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, it can be easy to forget that motor skill efficiency and advanced biomechanics aren't the only parts a quarterback must have in their game. If that were the case, a bigger pool of quarterbacks would be more successful as they step onto the football field.

The quarterback must also be able to process the surroundings on the field, find the correct matchup and spot the ball with high precision in just a matter of seconds. In a pro-style offense, the expectations regarding these facets of the game are raised to the highest degree, but Spencer Rattler believes he's finding more success in this offense due to some adjustments made by the staff.

Ratter said the team used the previous two games to reevaluate their overall game plan on that side of the ball and that he is getting into a rhythm with the garnet and black.

"Yeah, that's definitely what we wanted to use these last two weeks as, as kinda like a reset to get going, but we definitely simplified things down, not dumb it down, but just kind of ease it up here and there, and do things that we're all comfortable with. So yeah, we're just confident with our gameplan and going out there and just executing."

Part of the change in offensive strategy from the Charlotte game to the South Carolina State game was the amount of deep shots taken down the field, which Spencer Rattler unequivocally approved.

"We made some great plays today… We definitely have the downfield shots. I love to throw it downfield. I mean, what quarterback doesn't, but yeah, I feel like we mixed it in pretty well today."

The schedule, however, is getting ready to heat up once again as the Gamecocks will be taking on a ranked Kentucky Wildcats team on the road next week. Due to the fact the South Carolina State game was pushed up two days, the Gamecocks will now get nine days to prepare, which Rattler believes, logically speaking, should help the whole team.

"I mean, you get just extra days to prepare, you know whenever you can get more time preparing for any team, you're going to hopefully play better, be more prepared and everything. So, I know the coaches will get us in the right situations throughout the week."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.