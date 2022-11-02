Game Prep: Vanderbilt Offense Reliant On Playmakers

Heading into the season, Vanderbilt was coming off a season in which they averaged a horrid 15.8 points per game on offense, which was 3rd worst mark in all of college football.

For most head coaches, a season performance like this would be unacceptable to the point where the respective coordinator risks being fired. However, head coach Clark Lea stuck by offensive coordinator Joey Lynch, which has led to remarkable improvements from this side of the ball.

An Emphasis On The Ground Game

In terms of how the Commodores try to establish a rhythm offensively, they look to the ground game, powered by running back Ray Davis, who brings power and a stocky frame.

Vanderbilt will utilize a lot of duo and zone blocking concepts, which focuses on double teams by the interior offensive linemen to help them get to second-level defenders and block an area, so to speak, to open lanes for the running back.

They try to scheme up opportunities for the running game through heavy usage of their tight ends, whether they're lined up next to each other in a twin set or on opposite sides in a big or semi-jumbo set.

Lynch will also sometimes motion a slot wide receiver behind the tight end in a twin set, which almost guarantees a run play is coming. Still, the Commodores believe their talented backs and strength in numbers in terms of blocking with overcome their opponent's efforts more often than not.

Wideouts Incorporated In Short Passing Game

Outside the offensive backfield, the Commodores have two electrifying wide receivers in Will Sheppard and Jayden McGowan. Sheppard is arguably the most critical player on Vanderbilt's offense. He receives the lions-share of the targets from quarterback AJ Swann, and play caller Joey Lynch will use multiple concepts to get Sheppard the football, like run-pass options, spacing routes, and comeback routes.

Jayden McGowan is a true freshman wideout that plays more of a scat back type role for this Vanderbilt offense, as he's put into jet motion to be used as eye candy but does sometimes actually receives a touch jet sweep pass.

What makes Jayden the most dangerous is when he gets in the open field, as his world-class speed and acceleration allow him to beat almost any defender he's up against, no matter where they are.

South Carolina will have to keep extended drives to a minimum against Vanderbilt, especially if they want to avoid a repeat of their performance against Missouri this past weekend.

