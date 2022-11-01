Applying Context: Why Isn't Jaheim Bell Involved?

South Carolina's offense looks completely different than it did last season. They have integrated a new quarterback, playmaker, and offensive weapons, leading to some anticipated struggles.

However, these inconsistencies have lingered through the midseason mark, causing some to start asking questions. One particular issue noted is that tight end Jaheim Bell is essentially absent from any offensive game-planning.

These words would have been laughed off by fans six months ago. Bell's performance in the Duke's Mayo Bowl sent college football into a frenzy, and an offense without Bell was unimaginable.

We now sit in November, eight games into the regular season. Bell has thirty-two touches thus far and logged just fourteen over the past three games. If the Gamecocks were producing on offense, this narrative would be swept under the rug, but they are not.

What Changed?

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is now in his second season with the program. He called the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and his game plan centered around Bell.

That makes the situation that much more peculiar. Satterfield and Bell are familiar, meaning they should know how to maximize production. It seemed easy towards the tail end of the 2021 season; the offense ran through Bell's dynamic abilities in the open field: why can't they keep doing that?

One answer is that an influx of tight-end talent has limited Bell. Oklahoma transfer Austin Stogner has an evident rapport with quarterback Spencer Rattler, and the pairing has connected on several downfield throws.

Furthermore, tight end Nate Adkins is one of the most effective in-line blockers in the conference, routinely tossing defensive ends into the second level. The sudden emergence of Stonger and Adkins has been a welcomed addition but shouldn't limit Bell.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd has also burst on the scene, tallying impressive box scores weekly. The offensive staff prefers to have their best ball carrier work between the tackles, which has limited Bell's rushing attempts.

How Can They Fix It?

The issue can be resolved if South Carolina is willing to acknowledge the problem. They aren't shocking audiences with play design, which isn't necessarily bad. Some of the best play callers in the world understand that the team performs better when they get their best players in space.

Scheming Bell into games shouldn't be complicated, as they successfully did it for an entire season. Satterfield understands that you can hide Bell across formations to keep defenses guessing.

They had him play stack, big slot, X-receiver, running back, and anything else you can name last season. Bell's physical traits are what people talk about, but he's an intelligent football player that understands spacial concepts and how to create yardage.

