Skip to main content

Gamecocks Healthy Entering Texas A&M Week

South Carolina has handled the injury bug well this year and should be fully healthy ahead of their matchup with Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks have dealt with injuries like every college team this year. They lost a few players to season-ending issues while others dealt with nagging things that sidelined them for several contests at a time.

However, their bye week allowed them to rest and get back to full strength. Ahead of the bye, head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that anyone who has not undergone season-ending surgery should be ready for Texas A&M.

Conversely, the Aggies may be without several contributors. Starting quarterback Max Johnson suffered a hand injury earlier this season that has kept him off the field, and backup quarterback Haynes King had a visible limp after a close loss to Alabama.

That leaves freshman quarterback Conner Weigman to start. Weigman was part of Texas A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class and may be their best quarterback prospect since Johnny Manziel roamed College Station.

South Carolina should be figuring out ways to turn the heat up on Saturday because if they can successfully rattle the freshman quarterback, things could go fairly quickly. We will continue monitoring the situation in the days leading up to kickoff.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19223483
Football

Gamecocks Healthy Entering Texas A&M Week

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19241832
Football

REACTION: Tennessee Becomes Formidable Foe

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19057842
Recruiting

Clayton White Visits Linebacker Commit

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19206739
Football

Jaycee Horn Out vs. Los Angeles

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8214
Recruiting

The Latest On Nyckoles Harbor

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19198421
Football

Bye Week Observations: Things To Watch

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8213
Recruiting

Trovon Baugh Honored As All-American

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19197864
Football

How To Watch: SEC Saturdays

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_17623176
Basketball

Details Released For Garnet & Black Madness

By Andrew Lyon