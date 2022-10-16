Gamecocks Healthy Entering Texas A&M Week

The Gamecocks have dealt with injuries like every college team this year. They lost a few players to season-ending issues while others dealt with nagging things that sidelined them for several contests at a time.

However, their bye week allowed them to rest and get back to full strength. Ahead of the bye, head coach Shane Beamer confirmed that anyone who has not undergone season-ending surgery should be ready for Texas A&M.

Conversely, the Aggies may be without several contributors. Starting quarterback Max Johnson suffered a hand injury earlier this season that has kept him off the field, and backup quarterback Haynes King had a visible limp after a close loss to Alabama.

That leaves freshman quarterback Conner Weigman to start. Weigman was part of Texas A&M's historic 2022 recruiting class and may be their best quarterback prospect since Johnny Manziel roamed College Station.

South Carolina should be figuring out ways to turn the heat up on Saturday because if they can successfully rattle the freshman quarterback, things could go fairly quickly. We will continue monitoring the situation in the days leading up to kickoff.

