Gamecocks Earn Clean Bill Of Health

South Carolina heads into their bye week fully healthy, something they haven't been able to say in a long time.

Football is brutal, as simply playing a game causes ample injury. Therefore, you can't take bye weeks for granted, as they allow players to rest their bodies and get back to full strength.

South Carolina carries some momentum into the break, as they are coming off their biggest win of head coach Shane Beamer's career. Furthermore, they have earned a clean bill of health from the headman.

"Normal bumps and bruises. That was a physical football game, so we've certainly got some guys that are beat up after last night. Nothing that is concerning as we go into the off week."

He went on to say that everyone on the injured list should be prepared to make a return against Texas A&M. There is an obvious exception in edge rusher Terrell Dawkins, who had surgery several weeks ago and will be out an extended time.

Several Gamecocks missed action against Kentucky with lingering issues, an unexpected development. Wide receiver Corey Rucker, safety RJ Roderick, and defensive back Devonni Reed highlighted some names that missed the action.

South Carolina has an opportunity to harness this momentum and move forward. Texas A&M is their most difficult challenge in the next three weeks; the Aggies took No. 1 Alabama down to the wire and had an opportunity to win.

They will need all hands on deck to take down A&M, but fortunately, it appears they will. Several impact starters haven't developed a rhythm because of injury, but the time off will help them get into a groove.

