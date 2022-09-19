South Carolina's Offensive Issues Marred With Complexity

Frustrated. It's the only word fitting when discussing the fanbase's overall opinion on the offense's performance three weeks into a long season. Gamecock fans took to social media in droves yesterday regarding another disappointing showing by the side of the ball that yielded so much promise in the offseason.

The question, however, regarding the offense's inconsistencies is whether or not the problem lies more with the play-calling or the execution of the plays themselves. As with most conundrums sports teams face, the burden of fault doesn't rest purely on the shoulders of one side, but more so is a mixture of multiple factors at play.

Uneven Execution

There's no denying that part of the problem with South Carolina's offense lies with the players on the field. Quarterback Spencer Rattler is having issues being patient at times with a pro-style system that's novel to him. There's seemingly a belief that his arm talent will sometimes bail him out of bad decisions, an ugly tendency that often hurts him.

There have also been moments where the skill positions haven't provided adequate support. They aren't underperforming, but sometimes you need perimeter players to bail out the offense.

Upfront, the offensive line doesn't always hold up well in pass protection, especially when they're facing opponents with an advantage in speed and overall athleticism.

Confusing Play-Calling

Of course, while it's up to the players to perform on the field, it's the responsibility of the coaches to position their players where they can unlock their full potential. Moments have been abundant so far this season where the thought process behind using the offensive personnel has been called into question.

Despite Rattler being a magician when on the move outside of the pocket, rarely are plays called that allow him to showcase his best traits. South Carolina has several playmakers at each skill position. Yet, in every game, certain players receive a confusing low number of targets.

Offensive football, at the end of the day, should always have some priority put towards the ground game. Yet, early in these games, the last couple of weeks, it seems to have no importance and then suddenly reappears when the game greatly favors South Carolina's opponent.

Nonetheless, there's no quick fix for this offense that will disappear all these problems; only effort and self-introspection could potentially do that.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.