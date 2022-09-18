Everything Shane Beamer Said After Georgia Loss

Sometimes, you find out a group's true character when they're met with significant roadblocks on the path to try and accomplish the goals they've set out. Shane Beamer will be the man overseeing this revelation over the next seven days. On the field Saturday afternoon, there was no doubt that Georgia was the No. 1 team in the country and deserved every bit of the praise they've received this season.

Beamer can't go to his office and wall himself off from the world; he is the leader of this program and has to answer to the public. Today, he met some of the most critical questions of his tenure.

When asked how he would address the offensive struggles in practice this coming week, he said it wouldn't be a revamp and expressed his thought that opportunities were there.

"Not a revamp... We had some good stuff called today, I know you guys go back and watch the video, you’re gonna see a lot of guys running wide open at times, and for whatever reason we weren’t able to connect, and when we turn the ball over, it makes it hard," Beamer exclaimed. "I thought we moved the ball well at times, and sputtered, didn’t finish drives when we needed to, gotta be better in red-zone when we get down there and just finish drives altogether. But to me it’s going back to work, and continuing to figure out how we’re gonna move the football and score points."

Beamer spoke about quarterback Spencer Rattler's status as the starting quarterback, as he had an abundance of highs and lows in the first three games. The head man backed Rattler, explaining that Rattler's lows don't define him.

“I think Spencer will tell you he’s gotta play better, the interception to Juju, they did a good job of covering it… and [you] gotta throw it out of bounds. [Spencer’s] trying to back shoulder it in there, which we don’t need to be throwing a back shoulder fade on that route. Just everything that we do, we evaluate after every game when we compete, and there’s a lot of us that have to coach better and play better Spencer’s our QB, we gotta play better. There’s no doubt about it, play and coach better, not just Spencer, all of us on this football team.”

Earlier this week, Beamer challenged the fans to pack Williams-Brice stadium. The fans responded to that challenge, creating a solid atmosphere early. The South Carolina performance didn't match the fan energy, and Beamer acknowledged that in his presser.

"I want to apologize to our fans that were out there today. That was a poor performance, to say the least."

A reporter questioned if the team was struggling with morale in the locker room. Beamer was irate, shutting down the question and underscoring the heart of this football team.

"Hell no. What kind of question is that? We're 1-2; we've got a bunch of fighters in that room. Give up; that's not a part of this football program. Get out of here."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.