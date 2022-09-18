Spencer Rattler: "We've Got To Cleanup Everything"

There's no question that when quarterback Spencer Rattler announced this past December that he was coming to South Carolina, the fanbase envisioned this Gamecock offense reaching levels they haven't seen in a while. Therefore, it's safe to say that after another inconsistent showing many are left wondering what the issue is with Rattler's play and the offense's inability to sustain long drives.

When Rattler met with the media after the game, the press brought questions regarding these issues to the forefront, starting with whether the offense was off or the tenacious Bulldog defense was responsible for the disappointing performance. Rattler believed a combination of both played a role in the game's outcome.

“I think a little mixture of both, you know that’s probably the best defense in the country. We put ourselves into some bad situations, they did a good job checking a lot of the stuff versus our looks, and they just played harder than us," Rattler said. "As a group, myself, we all gotta play better. It’s not the end of the world, we’re gonna get back to work tomorrow and this week and get back on track.”

Rattler then spoke about what was going through his mind on both interceptions. He confirmed that both happened for different reasons, but stated tried to make a winning play on both.

"On the first one, we hit a big shot down the field. Great play back by Jaheim. Then we had a play-action rollout right, throw back to Juju up the seam. I tried to throw it back shoulder and the DB, made a good play on Juju, kinda swiped by him and made a [good] play on the ball," Rattler explained. "Probably coulda gave that another second to develop. Then the second one, we're down by I don't know how much it is, and I'm just throwing it up to Jaheim, you know we had a chance to make that play and they made a good play on it... we had to take some shots."

When asked how the Gamecocks get back to playing winning football, Rattler said it would be a confluence of factors and wasn't shy to admit that he knew turnovers needed to change.

"It's a lot of things, not just one thing. I have to limit the turnovers, the interceptions, especially cause we’ll be throwing the ball a lot. So you gotta limit that."

