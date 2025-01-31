South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Busy on the Recruiting Trail
Coach Shane Beamer and the South Carolina coaching staff are hitting the road with hopes of loading up their 2026 recruiting class. Already scheduling official visits, the staff is showing no signs of slowing down.
On Thursday, Coach Beamer and offensive coordinator Mike Shula went to Nashville for an in-home visit with the number one quarterback in the 2026 class, Jared Curtis. Curtis posted a photo of the three on X with the caption, “another great in-home visit!” Possessing a huge arm, the Gamecocks are going all in to land the five-star prospect as a cornerstone for the 2026 class. Curtis is scheduled for an official visit in June 2025.
Coach Beamer also stopped on Thursday for an in-school visit at Carvers Bay High School in Hemingway, SC to visit four-star offensive tackle, Zyon Guiles. With the need to improve on limiting sacks and tackles for loss, the Gamecocks would love nothing more than to keep the touted prospect in the state of South Carolina.
Coach Beamer and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray stopped by earlier in the week to see North Carolina four-star cornerback, Samari Matthews. Matthews is considered to be a top priority by the coaching staff. The Gamecocks are currently battling with in-state rival Clemson as the favorites to land Matthews.
After recently being on campus, four-star defensive lineman Aiden Harris was visited at Wedding High School in Matthews, NC by Coach Beamer and defensive line coach Travian Robinson. Though he is favored to commit to Ohio St, the Gamecocks are utilizing all their efforts to add him to the storied lineage of stout defensive linemen that the program is famous for.
Finishing 2025 with a top 20 recruiting class, the Gamecocks plan to increase their status as a recruiting staple for years to come. The listed prospects will be strong additions to the soaring momentum of South Carolina football.
