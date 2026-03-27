South Carolina TE Coach Praises Transfer Max Drag's Toughness This Spring

South Carolina tight end coach Shawn Elliott heaps praise on the toughness of transfer tight end Max Drag and talks about the room as a whole heading into next season.

The former Appalachian State and UCF tight end is the long tight end addition out of the portal for the Gamecocks this offseason. Drag spent his first two seasons with Appalachian State before spending 2025 with the UCF Golden Knights. He has mad two starts in his career with 4 catches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Tight ends coach Shawn Elliott spoke with the media this week and took the time to talk about his new transfer tight end. He said Drag is someone he recruited to Georgia State in 2023.

"I recruited Max out of high school back at Georgia State. He Came down there and worked out as a defensive end. I remember him being a great athlete that can run and just a strong, tough minded young man," Elliott said.

That toughness has apparently stuck with the tight end out of Chapin, South Carolina. Elliott talks about this subject and knows Drag is ready to be thrown into the fire.

"It's the tough work I want Max to go in there and do," Elliott said. "He's got that mindset. He's one of those guys you take to the bar fight and you have no issues with him because you know he's gonna be right there probably swinging first, which is always nice to have."

Tight End Play in the Briles' Offensive System

HIn December, head coach Shane Beamer named Kendal Briles as the team's next play caller for 2027. With that may come some changes in the offensive approach, but Elliott believes the tight ends are the one's who make the whole engine run smoothly.

"Let's just call them the adjusters. They make us right. They have a job to do to put themselves in specific positions to make the offense go and to make it work," Elliott said.

This Gamecocks' group of tight ends provides the offense with some versatility next spring. Whether the team needs an in-line blocker or a receiving threat, the room has the athletes to help the offense work next season.

"I think we've got a good solid group of skill athletes that can play on the perimeter and also some guys that can play in-line," Elliott said. "Up to this point, they've done a really nice job."