South Carolina's Shane Beamer Makes Surprising Revelation About EDGE Dylan Stewart

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer recently made a surprising revelation about EDGE defender Dylan Stewart.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the midst of their spring practice camp, as the team looks to prepare for the 2026 college football season and improve upon last year's results. With so many goals this season, the team will be heavily relying on the production of its stars.

But there is one star player who has been absent from activities up to this point. Defensive end Dylan Stewart is still nursing some lingering injuries, which he suffered last season and is currently resting ahead of fall camp.

Earlier this week, Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer spoke with the media to provide an update on the highly-talented player's status. During his comments, Beamer made an interesting revelation that right now, Stewart was not doing any activities.

Shane Beamer Makes Interesting Revelation About Dylan Stewart

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates the win with defensive back Vicari Swain (4) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"He's [Stewart] still dealing with something. Going back to last season, he was never really 100% for the last half of the year. He battled through a lot of discomfort as we went through the end of the season," said Beamer. "We're still evaluating everything to allow him to be the best version of himself he can be when we start the season in September. Right now, that means doing nothing."

Beamer did mention that Stewart's lac of activity was directly suggested by team doctors and medical personnel, and the head coach stated that he would continue to provide updates to Stewart's status as the offseason continued.

"From visiting with the doctors and specialists, the best thing for him right now from a physical standpoint is to literally do nothing and just let everything rest," said Beamer. "So that's what we are doing right now."

Stewart has been an absolute force on the Gamecocks' defense during his first two year's with the program. The defensive end has accounted for an impressive 11 total sacks, six forced fumbles, and more than 50 tackles and is one of the more exciting defenders in the SEC.

Should Stewart be fully healthy for the Gamecocks' 2026 season, South Carolina will have a strong chance at improving its results and possibly competing for a spot in the College Football Playoff. A goal yet to be achieved by the Gamecocks' program.

South Carolina will begin its 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th when the team hosts Kent State.