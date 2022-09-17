Shane Beamer Joins College Gameday

The Gamecocks are tasked with the near impossible; taking out the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Head coach Shane Beamer joined College Gameday to discuss the process and lead up to one of the biggest games of his career.

The crew asked Beamer what his group needed to shock the world this afternoon and come away with an upset. While Beamer acknowledged Georgia's superior talent, he remained confident in his team's approach.

"Where do you want me to start? For us, we've got to play a whole lot better than we did against Arkansas last week. You've got to win the turnover battle; we did not do that against Arkansas last week. We had a chance to win the game, and we turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter. That's not a recipe for winning football games, pulling upsets, but our guys are confident, our guys are excited, and I can't wait to watch them compete today."

Georgia has dominated the line of scrimmage for the past few years, the mark of a great SEC football team. Beamer emphasized they needed to play with fire and effort if they hoped to match up in the trenches.

"There's no question about it; it's a line of scrimmage league, and no team does it better than this team we are about to face. I like our guys up front offensively and defensively on the line of scrimmage, but we've got to be a lot better, and frankly, we got pushed around last week, our defense vs. Arkansas. That was really, really disappointing to see, and one, we've got to coach and play a lot better than we did last week.

Before his days in Columbia, Beamer was the special teams coordinator for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart in Athens. He said that they need a game-changing play on special teams to do the unthinkable today.

"We're going to have to have something, a big play on special teams. We commit so much time to it, but I've spent two years in Athens working with Kirby; I know how much time he spends on it."

Beamer was hired to rebuild this Gamecock program and restore them to their glory days. He briefly outlined his formula and what he expects of his program moving forward.

"Our guys believe confidence isn't an issue. We've got really good players, we've been telling our players that all week. We've got some guys out, but you know what we've got? We've got a really good SEC football team."

