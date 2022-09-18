Brad Johnson: "We Just Got To Be More Consistent"

When facing a team with as much talent and weapons as Georgia, you cannot allow your opponent to convert consistently in those high-pressure moments because that pressure can cause a defense to break in more ways than one.

Georgia's offense often succeeded because of superstar tight end Brock Bowers, who finished the game with five catches, 121 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns. When asked what he does to a defense, linebacker Brad Johnson made no bones about Bowers' abilities.

"He's an explosive guy, he's athletic. He's physical, he can make plays, and that's what it comes down to. When the ball gets into his hands he executes, and I feel like that's all football really comes down to is execution."

The Gamecocks have also been unable to force turnovers so far this season, only garnering one interception which was back in week one against Georgia State. When asked how the defense made it happen last year and can try and turn the tide in this department looking ahead, Johnson pointed to focusing on making it a point during the game and in practice.

"Well I think we just gotta think about it, we gotta think about it and we gotta go out there and do it. It was an emphasis last year and it's still an emphasis this year, but I feel like us as players and coaches as well, we just gotta reiterate it on the field. We gotta be thinking about it constantly, and we gotta practice it more."

Johnson surmised their struggles by explaining the Gamecocks need to be more consistent. South Carolina has the talent to execute in pivotal situations, but they only do it in spurts. The coaching staff will emphasize stringing plays together in the coming weeks, as momentum is the key to closing out games.

