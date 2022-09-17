Beamer: "We've Got A Bunch Of Fighters"

South Carolina was far from perfect on Saturday; that much is obvious. However, you can't question their heart, and head coach Shane Beamer wants fans to know how much heart this football team has.

A reporter asked Beamer if the locker room felt defeated after the loss, and Beamer was irate. He immediately shut the question down and continued to back his program no matter what.

"Hell no. What kind of question is that? We're 1-2; we've got a bunch of fighters in that room. Give up; that's not a part of this football program. Get out of here."

This attitude is what has players and recruits in love with Beamer and his program. He has his team's back no matter what and is willing to go to bat for him. While they may not out-execute teams this season, they can out-effort anyone in the country.

South Carolina has two weeks to tune things up before they get into the most crucial part of their schedule. They will spend the coming days addressing what needs to be fixed, but fans rest assured that they are willing to work to correct these problems.

