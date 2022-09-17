Skip to main content

Shane Beamer Apologizes To Fans

Gamecock head coach Shane Beamer apologized to South Carolina fans who came out to Williams-Brice Stadium.

Earlier this week, head coach Shane Beamer challenged South Carolina fans to pack Williams-Brice stadium for a big matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks suffered a humbling defeat in front of a lively home crowd. Georgia pummeled South Carolina, as they do to most teams nowadays. Beamer went out of his way to apologize to Gamecock fans who made the trip to Columbia.

"I want to apologize to our fans that were out there today. That was a poor performance, to say the least."

Beamer said he did a "horse crap" job preparing South Carolina for the contest but emphasized that they would be back. The Gamecocks play their next two games against Charlotte and South Carolina State, allowing them to fine-tune things before entering the meat of their conference schedule.

This remains a talented team capable of doing good things. However, they appear a ways away from making significant noise in the SEC East, as Georgia has a stronghold over everything happening on that side of the conference. South Carolina can remain competitive with almost any other team in their division and need some big wins down the stretch to complete their season.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_19063167
Football

Shane Beamer Apologizes To Fans

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19062452
Football

The Good, Bad, and Ugly: South Carolina vs. Georgia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19062450
Football

South Carolina vs. Georgia: The Halftime Report

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_18100281
Football

Kirby Smart: Jalen Carter Dealing With Injuries

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8014
Recruiting

2024 Blue-Chip QB Jayden Bradford In Columbia

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_17110829
Football

Final Injury Report for Georgia Vs. South Carolina

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19023338
Football

Shane Beamer Joins College Gameday

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_16828315
Football

Cam Smith Out Against Georgia

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19061915 (1)
Football

LIVE Updates South Carolina vs. Georgia

By Evan Crowell