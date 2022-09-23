Game Prep: Jaheim Bell's Potential Big Night

Many envisioned a breakout season for tight end Jaheim Bell, with some national pundits predicting a run similar to a South Carolina great, wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

While Bell hasn't lived up to that billing, he should be more impactful than he currently is. The explanation for his lack of production is simple; South Carolina's offense is predictable, as they often repeat concepts. Defenses can key in on Bell, as it's easy to decipher what they do pre-snap from their formation.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield encouraged fans to remain patient on Wednesday, explaining that the Gamecocks are close to some significant offensive momentum. Reports indicate the Gamecocks have reverted to teaching fundamental techniques this week, which confirms his logic.

If the Gamecocks begin to dress things up better, there is no reason why Bell shouldn't be the de-facto No. 1 option in this offense. His unique versatility allows South Carolina to use various formations to get him the ball; designing touches isn't an issue because he can line up anywhere to get the ball.

Bell has logged sixteen touches for 108 all-purpose yards and one touchdown. South Carolina has only targeted him downfield a handful of times, but he hasn't been given opportunities to succeed. Quarterback Spencer Rattler did connect with him on a deep ball down the sideline against Georgia, but that was his only touch.

Sometimes the name on the jersey can outweigh any schematical advantage. The Gamecocks were outmatched from a scheme standpoint by Arkansas and Georgia; that doesn't mean you can't find ways to get the ball in the hands of your stars.

Charlotte provides the perfect chance to get the ball into Bell's hands. Few players on their roster can take him to the ground, meaning you can manufacture touches for him, artificially creating offense.

Rattler needs to find footing, and providing him easy completions and yardage can only help. Bell is the man for the job; he can take a four-yard pass and create an explosive play.

