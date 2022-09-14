Can South Carolina Recapture Their 2019 Magic?

Everyone loves an underdog story. After all, that's why we play sports; fans want to see the unthinkable happen. That is precisely what occurred in Sanford Stadium in October 2019, when South Carolina went into Athens and took down the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks won after kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a last-second field goal that would have sent the game to a third overtime. Pandemonium ensued as South Carolina had their biggest win of the Will Muschamp era.

The circumstances are similar this weekend, albeit with some minor differences. This time, Georgia is the top-ranked team in college, coming off their first national title in 41 years. South Carolina has a more complete group than their 2019 team, but so does Georgia. So, how do the Gamecocks come out of Saturday with an upset?

Pressure, Pressure, and More Pressure

Quarterback Jake Fromm threw three interceptions in the loss, all to corner Israel Mukuamu. Mukuama returned one for a touchdown to close the first half, a play that ultimately proved the difference.

The Gamecocks found ways to pressure Fromm and get him off his spot, making him uncomfortable all afternoon. If they can replicate this pressure and get quarterback Stetson Bennett to make throws into tight windows consistently, they drastically increase their chances of turning Georgia over.

That is easier said than done. Georgia has one of the best offensive lines in college football and has strong communication between Bennett and center Sedrick Van Pran, a pairing that diagnoses almost everything pre-snap.

However, it is their best chance to win. The Gamecocks won't win a clean four-quarter football game against Georgia, but if they can make things ugly, then they have an opportunity to limit this offense.

Spencer Rattler Hits Explosives

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has struggled to connect on explosive plays this year. He has the arm talent and IQ to find them, but the timing has been off for two weeks. You can chalk it up to opening season jitters and lack of time with his receivers, but he has to change that.

According to PFF, Rattler is four of eleven on passes beyond twenty yards this season, averaging 34.1 yards per attempt on those throws. Those misses didn't hinder them against Georgia State, but several poor downfield throws cost them crucial points against Arkansas.

Rattler must trust his eyes and pocket in this one to connect downfield. He has gotten into a bad habit of throwing without a set base, often rolling away from pressure that isn't there. The coaching staff likely has been preaching for him to win from the pocket, despite a fearsome Georgia pass rush.

If he can connect on half of his explosive attempts this Saturday, the Gamecocks have a chance to win it. Things won't be easy, but he has the talent to outexecute anyone on the field.

