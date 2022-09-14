Georgia's Offensive Line Poses Problems

The Georgia Bulldogs are synonymous with two things: elite running backs and strong defensive units. Any casual college football fan associates the red and black with cliche sentiments that dominate the collegiate world: physical, gritty, and tough.

Are these statements false? No, but suggesting this team can only round between the tackles and force punts is a gross underestimation of their capabilities. National pundits consistently overlook their dominance, especially on the offensive end.

Georgia prides itself on doing multiple things out of various looks. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken does a fantastic job of running similar formations but adding new wrinkles throughout the contest to keep defenses in disarray.

In theory, it seems like a practical concept that every offense should install during preseason camps. However, Georgia is afforded this luxury because of their elite offensive line. They have several NFL-caliber players on their front that have a wealth of experience and development under some of the country's best coaching.

Sheer Dominance

If you surveyed the average college football fan and asked what was the most complete position group in college football, many would reply with Georgia's tight end room. While that isn't an incorrect answer, there is a legitimate argument that this offensive line is more impactful.

Broderick Jones, LT

Xavier Truss, LG

Sedrick Van Pran, C

Tate Ratledge, RG

Warren McClendon, RT

That group features three potential first-round draft picks, and each of those five has a chance to play on Sundays. The first thing that stands out when watching them is how physically they play. Bodies flying all over the turf; these Bulldogs want to put you through the ground, especially on run plays.

They can run diverse offensive concepts because of the rare athletes this line features. All can move and pull around the line of scrimmage but are massive individuals. The lightest linemen is McClendon at 300 lbs., and he may be the most athletic of the bunch.

Van Pran bolsters the interior, making correct checks at the line and communicating with quarterback Stetson Bennett. A good center enhances the capability of what a line can do, and the Bulldogs have a special one in Van Pran.

The question remains: how can South Carolina attack them? There isn't a simple answer, as Georgia has counters for nearly everything you can offer. They run pin and pull, counters, inside zone, truck sweeps, and anything else you can imagine.

The Gamecocks need their defensive front to have the game of their lives. They won't be able to out scheme Georgia in this one; it comes down to execution. While there isn't a gaping weakness in Georgia's line, attacking the interior seems to be the best plan of attack.

Truss and Ratledge are both in their first year starting at guard. They have many reps in preseason camp and have looked good to this point, but they are the unknowns along this line.

Bringing extra pressure seems like a good idea, but in practice would be disastrous. Bennett is one of the most efficient quarterbacks in college and is incredibly cerebral. The collective acumen of Bennett and Van Pran makes disguising things difficult, and more often than not, they will find an open explosive to offset a free rusher.

The Gamecocks must win with their front four, a tall task. They can't win every play, but if they find ways to disrupt Georgia's game plan enough, they could make the Bulldogs fall behind the chains and force obvious passing situations.

