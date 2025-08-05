South Carolina Next Breakout Star For The 2025 Season
While a run-heavy team a season ago that threw the ball more as the season wore on, the next evolution is a consistent passing game that keeps defenses honest and has to respect a multi-dimensional offense. So, what is the key to unlocking a dynamic passing game that gives defenses fits? Meet Michael Smith, who has the potential to be the Gamecocks next breakout star.
Smith finished his freshman campaign with 10 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown. He had one of his best games against Kentucky, finishing with three catches for 44 yards. The stats aren’t going to wow you, but he has consistently made plays in camp so far and is continuing to establish himself as a weapon on offense.
Why is Smith a breakout candidate?
A lot of the attention for South Carolina is going to go to Nyck Harbor, and rightfully so. The speedster and physically demanding wide receiver will give defenses nightmares. That is where Smith comes in because he can take advantage of the intermediate side of the field and be a safety blanket for star quarterback LaNorris Sellers. A go-to guy when plays break down or if Sellers needs an outlet to get the ball to when facing pressure.
Smith has the size at 6’6 and 248 pounds to outmuscle anybody who comes in his path. He also has underrated speed that allows him to move past linebackers and get to the second level quickly. He has a strong physical lower body that makes him tough to bring down in the open field, allowing him to get a lot of yards after catch.
Smith can also be a redzone threat for the Gamecocks this season with his ability to high point the football and go get it over smaller defenders. He is a mismatch for defenses and another weapon to an already impressive core of playmakers. He has the tools to be another standout player for South Carolina
Smith is a former four-star recruit and was ranked as a top 100 player coming out of high school. He played with current Tennessee QB Jake Merklinger as they terrorized defenses in their time together at Calvary Day.
He finished his senior season leading Calvary Day to the quarterfinals and an 11-1 record in Class 3A. Smith finished with 32 catches for 722 yards and 11 touchdowns. In high school, he was a touchdown machine and a go-to option. I don’t think it will be long before he is doing the same on the collegiate level. Don’t be surprised if you see Michael Smith take a big leap forward this upcoming season for the Gamecocks.