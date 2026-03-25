Experts Warn South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Could Be Fired After 2026 Season

As the South Carolina Gamecocks gear up for the 2026 college football season, some experts are beginning to question Shane Beamer's job security.

As the 2026 college football offseason rolls along, numerous teams are looking to improve upon their 2025 results in hopes of competing in the College Football Playoff. The South Carolina Gamecocks are one of the many programs looking to do so, and will require a massive improvement to achieve this goal.

Aided by the return of stars such as LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart, some experts believe the 2026 seasons could be a massive improvement for the Gamecocks. However, others believe that another disappointing season could spell doom for Shane Beamer and his coaching staff.

College Football Experts Claim Shane Beamer Could Be Fired After 2026

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer leads his team onto the field during the Gamecocks 2001 entrance before their game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

"He completely wasted what was supposed to be a breakout season for quarterback LaNorris Sellers in 2025," wrote ESPN's Bill Connelly. "He brought in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and made another offensive line overhaul this offseason, and hey, if he's going to thrive, it's evidently going to be in an even-numbered season. But if he doesn't prove himself this fall, he'll probably be out of a job."

Shane Beamer's tenure as the Gamecocks head coach has become somewhat frustrating to fans. Under Beamer's tutelage, the team has experienced some incredible highs and received lofty expectations.

However, with those highs have also come some massive lows that have often left fans frustrated and angered. The Gamecocks' 2025 season was the epitome of these swings, as the team followed up an impressive 9-3 season in 2024 with an abysmal record of 4-8 just a season later.

Despite the inconsistencies, Beamer and his staff have remained adamant that the expectation in Columbia is to compete for the College Football Playoff, and the head coach has not wavered on his expectations, even after the disappointment of 2025.

Beamer's self-imposed expectations, combined with the fact that 2026 will likely be the final season with stars such as LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart, and Nyck Harbor has created a great deal of pressure around the Gamecocks' program.

While no college football head coach is stranger to immense pressure, the expectations and standards around South Carolina could prove to be too steep for the Gamecocks to deliver on in 2026. However, a strong showing this season could be more than enough for Beamer to regain trust from fans and boosters.