South Carolina's Kai Kroeger Earns NFL Opportunities with Camp Invites from Eagles and Titans
Former South Carolina standout punter Kai Kroeger is getting his chance at the next level. After going undrafted, Kroeger has received rookie minicamp invitations from both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tennessee Titans, giving him two early opportunities to make an NFL roster.
Kroeger leaves Columbia as one of the most decorated specialists in school history. Over five seasons, he set the South Carolina career record for punts (265) while finishing second in school history with a 44.6-yard punting average and second in SEC history with 11,823 total punting yards. He matched Tonka Hemingway for the most games played in school history, appearing in 61 contests.
Throughout his career, Kroeger earned a long list of accolades:
- 2024 Second-Team All-America (FWAA)
- 2024 Third-Team All-America (Phil Steele)
- 2024 Honorable Mention All-America (Sports Illustrated, College Football Nation)
- 2024 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches, Phil Steele)
- 2024 Jim Carlen Award – MVP Special Teams
- Three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll honoree
- 2022 First-Team All-America (ESPN.com, The Athletic)
- 2022 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist
- 2020 SEC Coaches’ All-Freshman Team
In his final season in 2024, Kroeger posted a career-best 47.8-yard punting average, ranking third nationally. Twenty of his 47 punts traveled 50 yards or more, with 18 downed inside the 20-yard line. He also contributed creatively, completing seven of 10 career passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a remarkable career quarterback rating of 341.2.
Kroeger’s ability to flip field position — paired with his strong academic record and leadership — made him one of the Gamecocks' most respected players on and off the field. He was a two-time winner of the Jim Carlen Award, given to South Carolina’s Special Teams MVP, and a nominee for the SEC’s prestigious H. Boyd McWhorter Award honoring the league’s top student-athlete.
Coming out of Lake Forest High School in Illinois, Kroeger was ranked as the No. 3 punter nationally by Kohl’s Kicking and quickly made an impact as a freshman in the SEC. Over the next five years, he only continued to add to his résumé, developing into a consistent force for the Gamecocks and one of the top punters in college football.
Now, after an unforgettable college career, Kroeger will look to continue his journey in the NFL, beginning with his opportunities in Philadelphia and Tennessee.
