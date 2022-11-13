South Carolina & Tennessee Set For ESPN Kickoff

Fans may be wallowing in the painful loss on Saturday, but South Carolina won't have much time before they face another challenging test.

The Gamecocks will play host to Tennessee in a primetime matchup. They already knew it would be a 7:00 PM EST kickoff, but now they find out that the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Their last ESPN affair was ugly, as Georgia thoroughly embarrassed them at home. South Carolina (6-4) needs some momentum, and any positive performance against the Volunteers would be a win.

Recruits need to see this team bounce back and respond. The foundation has been set, meaning they should have a good week of practice and come out firing. There aren't any expectations over the season's last two games, meaning they can take some swings.

Head coach Shane Beamer acknowledged that everyone shares blame and accountability for the loss. They didn't fulfill their standard, but it's a twelve-game season that isn't defined by one afternoon.

Players know they have to do better, as does the coaching staff. We will hear what happens at practice this week, as it should be high-energy and productive.

