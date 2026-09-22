South Carolina Gamecocks vs Alabama: How to Watch the Gamecocks and Tide, Weather Report, Odds and More
The first road game of the year has arrived for Shane Beamer's Gamecocks as they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama. The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff has you covered when it comes to tune into Saturday night's SEC matchup.
How-To-Watch
- Gameday: Saturday September 26th, 2026
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network
- TV Broadcasting Team: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter)
- Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network
Weather Report
Saturday night's game is projected to be a gorgeous one for those in attendance. Temperatures around kickoff should be in the high 70s to low 80s with temperatures dropping into the high 60s by night's end. At least for Saturday's in the fall, it appears the heat is behind us and beautiful football weather is back. Fans attending Saturday night's matchup may want to bring a light jacket for when temperatures drop.
South Carolina at Alabama Odds
As we sit on Tuesday morning, Alabama is a 12.5-point favorite over South Carolina, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under on total points in this matchup is set at 54.5.
How Did We Get Here
South Carolina started the season on a high note after scoring nearly 60 points in a shut out win over Kent State. The offense was flying high with the addition of Kendal Briles as the team's new offensive coordinator. In week two, it was still a big win on the scoreboard for the Gamecocks over Towson, however some miscues in the passing game began to raise some eyebrows slightly. It wasn't until this past week against Mississippi State that things began to unravel.
After a 16-0 start midway through the second quarter, it appeared South Carolina was going to have one of those statement wins under Beamer against a tough opponent. However as the Bulldogs settled in that changed very quickly. Mississippi State would go on to outscore South Carolina 41-18 the rest of the way to come away with a 41-34 win. Now sitting at 2-1 (0-1), South Carolina has no margin for error with a tough schedule going forward.
For Alabama, they beat up on East Carolina to start the season and opened up SEC play with a victory over Kentucky. Last week, Florida State came into town and it was a barn burner. Down 21-6 before a weather delay, Ryan Grubb's offense finally clicked outscoring the Seminoles 44-15.
This is a team that wants to run the football, but is most dangerous through the air. Gamecocks defensive coordinator Clayton White will have to get his unit ready to face a quarterback in Keelon Russell who is coming off a 23 of 30 performance for 320 passing yards and four total touchdowns.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI