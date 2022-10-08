The Kaiya Sheron Notebook

There is a stark difference between high school and college; that is no secret. However, Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron has yet to throw a collegiate pass, so his high school film is all we have to go off.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Wildcats are planning to start Sheron instead of quarterback Will Levis. Levis is dealing with a lingering foot issue sustained against Ole Miss.

He hasn't been officially ruled out for tonight, but things appear to be trending toward Sheron. Head coach Mark Stoops spoke positively about Sheron during the offseason, but we went back to his high school tape and got a comprehensive evaluation.

Gifted Thrower

Sheron's arm is incredibly impressive. He makes strong throws from various arm angles and consistently shows strong footwork. He tends to hop when throwing downfield in tight pockets, an awful tendency.

Offensive coordinator Rick Scangarello will look to maximize that arm talent, limiting some unfortunate mistakes. Sheron can make all the throws, and he knows it, which is both a positive and a negative.

He may make Sportscenter with an insane tight-window throw, and he could also throw an awful pick-6. There is a ton of variability with his arm talent, especially for a freshman making his first start in primetime.

SEC Frame

SEC defenses prey on smaller quarterbacks; to make it as an undersized thrower, you have to be an incredible talent. Sheron stands 6-3 and 208 lbs., a legitimate threat to win from the pocket.

He's tough to bring down but is also athletic. Sheron won't surprise fans with speed, but his size and relative athleticism make him tough to bring down. He often breaks the pocket and uses his feet to generate plays downfield rather than tucking and running.

South Carolina will have a tough time bringing him to the ground this afternoon. Sheron is a well-built house, meaning the scheme won't differ without Levis.

Shades of Levis

Programs like continuity. They spend so much time creating successful models that when a rebuilding program achieves one, they like to bring in players that replicate what enabled their success.

Levis brought hope and promise to Lexington, so naturally, they went out and found a comparable heir-apparent. Sheron is immensely talented but is a ball of clay. Levis is the same way, and they win similarly.

Kentucky doesn't have to reinvent the wheel with Sheron. They can run the same concepts they have all year but with an increased emphasis on protecting the quarterback from himself. Kentucky shouldn't feel different offensively; they may just execute differently.

