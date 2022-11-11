Skip to main content

BJ Gibson Out vs. Florida

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer announced that safety BJ Gibson is out against Florida this weekend.

Safety BJ Gibson will not play against Florida, according to head coach Shane Beamer. Gibson suffered a lower-body injury against Vanderbilt, immediately taking him out of play.

The initial diagnoses indicated that they dodged a bullet. Gibson has a hamstring injury, but it doesn't seem that it will be a severe issue. Hamstrings tend to linger, so it's something to monitor moving forward.

South Carolina's defensive depth is being tested. Many secondary members are injured, and safety RJ Roderick entered the transfer portal a few weeks ago. The Gamecocks are so thin that Beamer addressed the notion of switching some wide receivers to corner, though he stated they would not.

Gibson is a transfer safety with a lot of intriguing qualities. He came out of high school as a corner at 6-4, an unusual fit. Navy converted him to safety before he transferred to Columbia.

Safety Nick Emmanwori will assume a lot of the slack in the backend. The coaching staff trusts him to make plays despite his young age, and they will need it down two of their multiple top safeties in a pivotal game.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

IMG_8471
Football

BJ Gibson Out vs. Florida

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19364944
Football

Game Prep: Inconsistent Florida Defense

By Andrew Lyon
IMG_8505
Recruiting

Nyckoles Harbor Talks Recruitment

By Evan Crowell
IMG_8503
Basketball

Milaysia Fulwiley Makes College Decision

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19371984
Football

Jaheim Bell "Embracing" Running Back Role

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_19388275
Basketball

GG Jackson Displays Rare Poise

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19371954
Football

Injuries Posing Challenges For Gamecocks Secondary

By Andrew Lyon
USATSI_17380839
Basketball

How To Watch: South Carolina vs. Clemson

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19325069
Football

Florida Peaking At The Right Time

By Evan Crowell