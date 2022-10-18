RJ Roderick Enters Transfer Portal

South Carolina lost a key member of their secondary to the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Safety RJ Roderick is now searching for a new home, according to The Big Spur.

Roderick dealt with injuries at the beginning of this season, but the all-conference defender was expected to make a full return and anchor the Gamecocks' secondary. However, the emergence of freshman safety Nick Emmanwori complicated things.

Emmanwori led the SEC in tackles after five weeks and was named to the On3 midseason freshman All-American team. It's easy to see why the coaching staff favored him despite Roderick's status.

Roderick started 34 games with the team, tallying 198 tackles and two interceptions. He played in three games during the 2022 season, the lowest number of his entire career.

He will exercise his sixth year of eligibility granted by the coronavirus pandemic. Roderick should have a host of suitors, as many will be searching for a high-level safety that can plug and play in their system.

Emmanwori will take on even larger responsibility. He has expectations on his shoulders, as South Carolina departed with a high-level player to ensure he could see snaps.

