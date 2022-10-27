Clayton White Rebuffs Charlotte Rumors

Defensive coordinator Clayton White is one of the fastest-rising coordinators in the SEC. Many criticized the unit at the beginning of the season, but White has continued to elevate their level of play.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported that the national landscape is impressed with White's work. In fact, he mentioned White's name as a prospective candidate for the nearly opened head coaching position at Charlotte.

White spoke with the media about the article, saying that while he appreciated the reporting and national attention, there had been no contact between him and the school administration.

"Bruce Feldman made a nice list. Bruce is a nice, respected reporter out west. I haven't talked to anybody from Charlotte."



He explained that his consideration reflects the current state of South Carolina's program. They have achieved monumental success in the second season of their rebuild under head coach Shane Beamer.

White has been an essential factor in the team's success this season. The Gamecocks' have a sound situational offense, but their defense generally plays lights out, protecting slim leads. Several defensive freshmen have made standout plays, and many attribute it to the coaching they have already received.

