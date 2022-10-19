Skip to main content

Lady Gamecocks Earn Multiple Preseason Honors

Head coach Dawn Staley and her team are coming off a historic season, and the polls think they can accomplish those same feats.
  • Author:
  2022-10-19

For all of the success head coach Dawn Staley has seen in her tenure here at South Carolina, nothing compares to last year's team. They may be one of the best teams the sport of women's college basketball has seen in decades. The Gamecocks won 35 of their 37 games, defeated eleven top 25 teams in the regular season, and won their second national title in program history.

The most impressive fact about last year's team was that the Gamecocks were the wire-to-wire No. 1 ranked team in the country, meaning they were never unseated from the top perch in the rankings at any point.

Based on what the squad is returning from last season's run, it seems that the voters see no reason South Carolina shouldn't be viewed as the favorite to win the title again, as the preseason AP poll released Tuesday morning saw the Gamecocks in the top spot.

South Carolina also received love from local journalists, projecting the Gamecocks to win the SEC title. Forward Aliyah Boston is projected to be the conference's player of the year and was a first-team All-SEC selection alongside teammate Zia Cooke.

Staley and her team will start their title defense in Colonial Life Arena on November 7th when they take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

