Gamecocks Look To Advance To Super Bowl On Championship Sunday

The NFL playoffs are one step away from reaching the sport's climax, the Super Bowl, as four teams will fight for the chance to go after the sport's biggest prize on Sunday, which will involve three former Gamecock gridiron stars. What's the latest status on those who used to suit up for South Carolina in college?

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

Hayden Hurst, Bengals TE - After a highlight-filled performance against the Buffalo Bills, Hurst dealt with a calf issue throughout practice this week but was a full participant in the Bengals practice on Friday, with his status not listed by the team's website.

San Fransisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Javon Kinlaw, 49ers DT - Kinlaw started in last week's divisional-round win against the Cowboys. It looks like that'll be the case again later this afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deebo Samuel, 49ers WR - Deebo was his typical self in the divisional round but has been dealing with an ankle ailment for most of the previous week. He was a full participant in the 49ers' practice on Friday, but his status is unspecified on the team's website.

