WATCH: Deebo Samuel Shines In Primetime

South Carolina has produced several notable alums that have gone on to do big things at the NFL level. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel may be the most prominent among that group.

Samuel is in his fourth season with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected No. 36 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He burst onto the scene last year, compiling 1,770 all-purpose yards and fourteen touchdowns for one of the best teams in football.

He entered the national spotlight but has dealt with unfortunate circumstances this year. The 49ers attempted to move on from longtime quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo, pivoting to a talented but unproven prospect in Trey Lance.

Lance suffered an ankle fracture in week two, forcing San Francisco to revert to Garroppolo. The offense didn't get any snaps with him at the helm during the offseason, meaning Samuel saw a slight dip in production the past few weeks.

He corrected that trend on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel stole the show in an NFC West clash that may have playoff implications. He had eight touches for 117 yards, including a 57-yard score that rocked social media.

He appears to have found his footing in the offense this year; after all, his career year happened with Garroppollo leading the charge. Head coach Kyle Shanahan loves getting the ball to Samuel in space, and San Francisco needs him to do that if they want to keep their playoff hopes intact.

